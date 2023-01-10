Birthdays
Americana group Old Crow Medicine Show headed to Roanoke

Americana band Old Crow Medicine Show
Americana band Old Crow Medicine Show(Berglund Center)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Berglund Center Release) - Old Crow Medicine Show, known for “Wagon Wheel” among its well-known songs, is scheduled to perform at the Berglund Center in Roanoke February 25, 2023.

The Americana band, which began in 1998, is touring in support of its new and seventh studio album, “Paint This Town.”

The band has been inducted into the Grand Ole Opry and has won two Grammy Awards: “Best Folk Album” for Remedy (2014) and “Best Long Form Music Video” for Big Easy Express (2013).

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 13, and will be available at henritzedentaltickets.com.

