Background check missed deputy's red flags before killings

Austin Lee Edwards posed as a 17-year-old boy while communicating with a 15-year-old girl in...
Austin Lee Edwards posed as a 17-year-old boy while communicating with a 15-year-old girl in California. He killed her family after she stopped responding to his messages.(Source; Virginia State Police | Virginia State Police)
By Stefanie Dazio
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A background investigator erroneously failed to check a would-be trooper’s mental health history, allowing him to be hired by Virginia State Police the year before he kidnapped a 15-year-old girl and killed three members of her family in California.

The Virginia State Police superintendent wrote in a Dec. 30 letter to the state’s inspector general that the hiring of Austin Lee Edwards, despite his 2016 stay in a psychiatric facility, was “the direct result of human error” and appeared to be an isolated incident.

Edwards had posed online as a 17-year-old boy while communicating with the 15-year-old girl in California. He killed her family last year after she stopped responding to his messages.

