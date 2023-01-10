Campers Care helps Pittsylvania County family who lost everything in Christmas Eve fire

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pittsylvania County non-profit is helping a family who lost everything in a house fire on Christmas Eve.

Campers Care will be giving the family food, gift cards for clothes, and other personal hygiene items.

They tried to give the family a camper to temporarily live in, but could not because of the county’s ordinance that prohibits living in a camper on any lot that is not a campground.

They currently have 17 campers in Halifax County, Franklin County, and surrounding counties for those in need, but are not allowed to have one in Pittsylvania County. They recently started a petition in hopes that the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors will consider adjusting the ordinance.

“If you follow the color and the letter of the law as it’s currently written, it not only affects Campers Care,” said Devin Taylor, founder of Campers Care. “It also affects other disaster relief agencies that want to come in and provide a similar resource including FEMA if we had a big disaster in this area.”

To sign the petition or donate to the family, visit camperscare.org/home.

