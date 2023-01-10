Disappearance of Chesterfield teen now a murder case, family voices outrage and concern

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A family is in mourning tonight after a missing Chesterfield teenager is found dead.

The body of 19-year-old Marcus Johnson was discovered in Colonial Heights, 30 miles away from where he was last seen.

Police say he was murdered and his killer is still out there. He was last seen at home on Nov. 16 on Esquire Rd in Bon Air.

His family reported him missing 11 days later on Nov. 26.

Fast forward to Dec. 21, police find a body under a tarp in a wooded area of Colonial Heights off of Yacht Basin Dr.

Two weeks later on Jan. 3, the medical examiner confirmed the body was that of Marcus Johnson.

His cousin Tanesha Hudson has been advocating for the family throughout the investigation. She spoke out about his death.

“It’s emotional. Nobody should have to bury a child, but we see it too often,” Hudson said. “He was a good kid.”

She says the family is bewildered by the disappearance and murder of the beloved 19-year-old.

“19-year-olds don’t just walk away from home and are never heard from again, that’s not normal,” Hudson said. “We have to stop normalizing people just walking away from home, leaving home, never wanting to be heard from again. That isn’t normal.”

Chesterfield County Police say they conducted an extensive search for Johnson shortly after the family filed a report, but the 11-day lapse in reporting made it difficult to nail down a solid lead.

“We’re going up on two months from the date and Marcus has literally walked away from home and was never seen again. I literally had to put pressure on the Chesterfield County Police Department, tagging in the media, in order for people to really do more,” Hudson said.

Hudson says she wishes these types of cases received national attention and expansive resources.

“I want police to use the technology that they have and the resources that they have access to, and then the answers come. That’ll come if you put the power behind it, but if you don’t put the power behind it, this will be just another black man gone,” Hudson said.

Hudson says she feels this tragedy only highlights the issue of bias.

“It’ll just be another unsolved mystery in the city of Richmond, Chesterfield County, and Colonial Heights. It will be just another John Doe where everybody builds this perception that this was a black boy just caught up in the streets or doing something wrong. That doesn’t even have to be the case. We see good people die every day,” Hudson said.

She says there is a lack of publicity and effort when Black people go missing.

“I felt like Marcus, along with many other people before Marcus, didn’t get the same amount of love and attention or the same amount of community empathy if the missing person’s face is white,” she said.

Although his body was found in Colonial Heights, police say they believe the crime took place at another location.

Hudson says she wants to thank Detective JM Vaughn for his help.

Colonial Heights Police urge anyone that may have had contact with Johnson or may have any information about this crime to contact Senior Detective Velasquez at (804)-520-9329.

