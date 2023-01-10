Play coming to Roanoke looks at reaction to life-changing diagnosis
One-woman play is expected to leave an impact on audiences
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hollins-Mill Mountain Winter Festival of New Works opens January 12 with a one-woman play that is expected to connect with audiences.
Written by Sarah Cosgrove and directed by John Bergman, this play is an honest look at a life-changing diagnosis.
When hearing the words, “The radiologist wants to speak with you,” Elizabeth enters into a world full of chaos where no place on Earth feels safe. In a deeply personal, generous, and honest conversation with the audience, Elizabeth shares her struggle to maintain her own identity.
Here @ Home welcomes both the show’s Playwright and Director to tell us more about the show, and their take on how this will impact local theatre-goers.
This show is produced by Hollins Theatre Institute and Mill Mountain Theatre as part of the 2023 Winter Festival of New Works.
January 12-14 at 7:30 p.m.
January 15 at 2 p.m.
Location: Hollins Theatre Main Stage
Admission: $10 general public. Free to current Hollins students, faculty, and staff at the door.
