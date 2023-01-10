Birthdays
Play coming to Roanoke looks at reaction to life-changing diagnosis

One-woman play is expected to leave an impact on audiences
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hollins-Mill Mountain Winter Festival of New Works opens January 12 with a one-woman play that is expected to connect with audiences.

Written by Sarah Cosgrove and directed by John Bergman, this play is an honest look at a life-changing diagnosis.

When hearing the words, “The radiologist wants to speak with you,” Elizabeth enters into a world full of chaos where no place on Earth feels safe. In a deeply personal, generous, and honest conversation with the audience, Elizabeth shares her struggle to maintain her own identity.

Here @ Home welcomes both the show’s Playwright and Director to tell us more about the show, and their take on how this will impact local theatre-goers.

This show is produced by Hollins Theatre Institute and Mill Mountain Theatre as part of the 2023 Winter Festival of New Works.

Click here for more information.

January 12-14 at 7:30 p.m.

January 15 at 2 p.m.

Location: Hollins Theatre Main Stage

Admission: $10 general public. Free to current Hollins students, faculty, and staff at the door.

