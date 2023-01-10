Man sentenced to prison for 2020 Clifton Forge murder

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man found guilty of first-degree murder for a killing in 2020 in Clifton Forge has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Kenneth Carter Staples, 44, was sentenced in Alleghany County Circuit Court to life in prison, but the sentence will be suspended after he serves 35 years for the killing of William Brandon Wright, 41.

Following his release from prison, Staples will be placed on supervised probation for five years, after which he will be on unsupervised probation for the remainder of his life sentence, according to Alleghany County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Gardner.

At a hearing in September 2022, Staples pleaded no contest to first-degree murder after beating Wright to death in April 2020 at Wright’s home in Clifton Forge. An autopsy report listed Wright’s cause of death as blunt force injuries of the head.

Clifton Forge Police found Wright’s body while conducting a well-being check at his home on Jefferson Avenue. After attempting to clean up the crime scene, Gardner says, Staples stole Wright’s truck and left the area. Clifton Forge Police and Virginia State Police tracked Staples to Georgia, where he was caught by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office and Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

Wright’s family traveled to Covington from Alabama to attend Staples’ sentencing hearing, where they delivered victim impact testimony, according to Gardner, leading to Judge Edward K. Stein sentencing Staples to an active sentence of incarceration at the high end of the Virginia Sentencing Guidelines recommendation.

