Martinsville City Council to vote on terminating reversion

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The decade-long debate to revert Martinsville to a town within Henry County could soon come to an end.

The most recent reversion efforts began in 2018 when the city conducted studies to examine Martinsville’s economy.

The previous Mayor and now City Council member, Kathy Lawson, was in charge when the study was done and strongly supports reversion.

“The study showed that Martinsville is a financially struggling city. We’re landlocked. We don’t have this huge industrial base to draw taxes off of. Both of the studies proved to all of us that there was certainly a need to go down this route,” said Lawson.

However, Martinsville’s new leaders are strongly against reversion and the new Mayor is confident the City Council will vote to stop it Tuesday night.

“We have to look at how many people will be affected by reversion,” said LC Jones, Mayor of Martinsville. “If we were to go down that road, how many jobs would be lost? Those are livelihoods that really depend on it. We say, ‘yeah, Henry County would hire him or give them jobs,’ but that’s not a guarantee.”

Those in favor of reversion are waiting on the special court to rule on a report from the Commission on Local Government that recommended reversion.

“Why not wait? Even if this three-judge panel were to make a decision tomorrow, you still have 21 days after their decision in which you can pull the plug. But, how can you stop it with no plan of action on how you’re going to fill the financial needs of the city?” explained Lawson.

Supporters feel the city will continue to lose money because Martinsville cannot annex more land. However, the Mayor says he plans to build within the city limits and strengthen relationships with other localities.

“We have to put that same energy that we put into reversion, into growing our city into inviting people into the city, creating businesses, we need houses. Danville is doing big things, they’ve got a casino coming, and we need houses to support them, as well as supporting our own city,” added Mayor Jones.

The City Council meeting begins Tuesday night at 7.

If they vote to end reversion, the process cannot begin again for another five years.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.