Montgomery County approves lights for Creed Fields Park

ELLISTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Ball players in Montgomery County will soon be able to play under the lights.

The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved a plan to allow for lights at the fields at Creed Fields Park in Elliston.

The two newer baseball fields and the all purpose field will receive lighting.

The county says work should begin soon on the project.

“One of the problems I think that we have in this county is we have a lot of folks that want to get involved in sports, not just kids, but adults also, and by this, extending the time, it gives them an opportunity to to utilize the fields,” Montgomery County Supervisor Steve Fijalkowski said. “They get booked up pretty quickly and it’s nice to extend the time. It’s like getting an extra field.”

With lights, the fields can be used until 10 p.m. every day.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.