Old Pulaski County church turning into homeless shelter

Greater Purpose Shelter
Greater Purpose Shelter(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - When the old site of Jordan’s Chapel United Methodist Church went up for sale, Merissa Sachs and Jack Hauschulz knew what they had to do.

“You’ve got to do something to fix it if you’re seeing a need, and a solution comes in front of you and that’s what we did,” Sachs said.

Sachs and Hauschulz are renovating the building to create a shelter in Pulaski County.

“I want to see people helped, people who need a hand up,” Sachs said. “Someone who understands that sometimes when you just meet the basic needs of people, that’s all that you need to do.”

Once opened, the shelter will provide housing but also work to get people experiencing homelessness back on their feet.

“You’ll get help with insurance, health care, how to get a job, how to fill out a resume, all of the things that you need to be an independent person and that’s our goal for here,” Sachs said.

“There’s people outside in the cold all the time,” Hauschulz said. “I’ve been on the streets, I lived on the streets when I was a kid many many years ago and it’s no fun.”

Hauschulz is helping with the renovations. His first-hand experience is a driving force in getting this open as soon as possible.

“I want people that, if they’ve got out an issue or a problem, that this will help them resolve it, help them come to terms with it, give them a step up,” he said. “As far as, ‘hey, I got something to eat, I got a good night’s sleep, I can actually get out tomorrow, do a good job of looking for a job, or helping out or volunteering somewhere.’”

Sachs and Hauschulz are working on the permitting process but the goal is to have the space lined with beds in a few months.

“We need to make sure we have proper fire extinguishers, exit signs, we’re working on patching some of the walls that need some help, and cleaning the carpets and once that’s finished, we can start to set up our bed stations get permitted and hopefully open,” Sachs said.

