Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Pedestrian hit with Danville school bus

Generic school bus graphic with emergency lights
Generic school bus graphic with emergency lights(WCAX)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is investigating a crash involving a Danville Public Schools bus and a pedestrian.

At 2:53 p.m. Tuesday, January 10, police responded near the intersection of S. Main St. and Watson Street after a pedestrian was hit by the driver of school bus #31. The victim was injured and flown to a hospital.

Police say no charges are being filed so far.

No children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508 or 911, by contacting Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000, via email at crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or by using the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search for shooter after death in northwest Roanoke
Nancy Fridley.
Woman sentenced for abducting child in 2021
Colonial Heights police are investigating an employee of Colonial Heights Public Schools
School employee arrested, named person of interest in internet crimes against children
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Police chief: 6-year-old boy shot Virginia teacher during class lesson
Cheatham played for the JMU football team from 2011 to 2015 after playing for Hanover High...
Former JMU football player dies in head-on collision in Hanover

Latest News

Police lights
Man killed in Buchanan County crash
Cheatham played for the JMU football team from 2011 to 2015 after playing for Hanover High...
Former JMU football player dies in head-on collision in Hanover
Man dead after crash in Little River
Rockfish River in Nelson County Search Efforts
Third victim of submerged SUV identified; police say two others still missing