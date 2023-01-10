Birthdays
Quiet now with more rain arriving Thursday

Another system swings through Thursday-Friday; rain & wintry precipitation possible
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:45 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
  • A chilly start to our day
  • Dry conditions continue through Wednesday
  • Next chance of rain moves in on Thursday; possible wintry weather to follow

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

Drier (and warmer!) conditions continue through mid-week.

We will warm up nicely today with highs heading into the 50s for most hometowns. A few more clouds will be present for Tuesday as a weak upper level disturbance passes through.

For Wednesday we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with breezy conditions throughout the day. Afternoon highs will once again climb into the 50s. Overnight lows will stat to warm up too. Lows will read in the 30s and low 40s.

A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 40s and 50s.
NEXT STORM SYSTEM

By Thursday we are tracking another storm system. It looks like this will bring us another round of rain later Thursday which may end as some snow showers in the mountains Friday.

Rain showers will develop Thursday afternoon.
Models are hinting at the possibility for wintry weather in the mountains, but snow fans don’t get too excited... Models are agreeing this wouldn’t amount to much but continue to check back for updates!

Rain transitions into snow Thursday night in the mountains.
SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

We have another episode of Slight Chance of Science that you’ll want to listen to! For our science/weather fanatics you’ll have to check out our new podcast episode that dropped Wednesday, January 4! The latest episode dives into some big weather events the commonwealth saw during the year of 2022. Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts brings us the recap!

The latest episode dives into the big weather events we saw during the year of 2022!
If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. A Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

