Quiet now with more rain arriving Thursday

A chilly start to our day

Dry conditions continue through Wednesday

Next chance of rain moves in on Thursday; possible wintry weather to follow

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

Drier (and warmer!) conditions continue through mid-week.

We will warm up nicely today with highs heading into the 50s for most hometowns. A few more clouds will be present for Tuesday as a weak upper level disturbance passes through.

For Wednesday we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with breezy conditions throughout the day. Afternoon highs will once again climb into the 50s. Overnight lows will stat to warm up too. Lows will read in the 30s and low 40s.

A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 40s and 50s. (WDBJ Weather)

NEXT STORM SYSTEM

By Thursday we are tracking another storm system. It looks like this will bring us another round of rain later Thursday which may end as some snow showers in the mountains Friday.

Rain showers will develop Thursday afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

Models are hinting at the possibility for wintry weather in the mountains, but snow fans don’t get too excited... Models are agreeing this wouldn’t amount to much but continue to check back for updates!

Rain transitions into snow Thursday night in the mountains. (WDBJ Weather)

