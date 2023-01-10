Rezoning application for potential major Roanoke development heads to City Council

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One of the largest residential developments in the Roanoke Valley might soon be approved off Orange Avenue near the current District Vue Apartments.

“The Mixed PUD (Planned Use Development) has really allowed us to do some unique things with the project that we think meets the needs of the community with responding to the challenges and utilizing the property that’s there,” said Daniel Cyrus Development Manager at Monday’s Roanoke City Planning Commission public hearing.

All present members of the Planning Commission approved the amended rezoning application. Sending it to City Council for final approval on Tuesday Jan. 17.

“I think the whole thing is just exceptional,” said commissioner Frank Martin.

“I appreciate you investing in Roanoke City,” said commissioner James Smith.

TPB Enterprise LLC plans to use the more than 50 acre property to bring in 768 apartments in two phases. The property includes portions of Orange Ave., Daleton Road, Scott Road and Manning Road in northeast.

“There’s huge housing needs in the Roanoke area, in Virginia, in the nation as a whole. And so that’s something that we’re proud to be a part of, and helping to support,” said Cyrus.

It also plans to realign the Mecca Street intersection, making it lead directly into the proposed development.

“That’ll be a four way intersection now, so that’ll be a signalized intersection that’s right there. So, allow residents that live on Mecca much easier access to Orange Avenue,” said Cyrus.

We also asked what residents can expect for the development.

“A lot of what we focus on are young professionals, we focus on people who are in different transition in life, maybe retirees, those with grandchildren, so on and so forth. So we really have a very diverse mix of folks that live in these communities. But essentially, kind of our tagline that we focus on is what we call attainable luxury,” said Cyrus.

The developers also hope the proposed plan will build momentum for other developments along Orange Avenue in the future.

“We’re hopeful that you know, there’ll be spin off associated with that where other projects will come along and do similar things, and continue to beautify the corridor, which we think’s an important gateway into the community.”

The former Jersey Lily’s restaurant is also a part of the rezoning application and nearly six acres of the property will be used for commercial use.

Roanoke City Council will decide if the plan can move forward at its meeting on Jan. 17. If all goes to plan, developers would like to start construction in six to nine months.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.