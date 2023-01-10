Sheetz lowering diesel fuel prices by 50 cents through January

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sheetz announced Tuesday it will lower its diesel fuel prices by 50 cents until the end of January.

The company says the reduction will result in an average savings of $10 for mid-size trucks, $12 for full-size trucks, and $60 for semi-trailers.

The offer includes auto diesel fuel and truck diesel fuel options.

The company says the price shown at the pump should reflect the change in price.

All Sheetz stores will be participating except for the store located at 2703 Peters Creek Rd NW, due to it not selling fuel.

The price reduction will end on January 31.

