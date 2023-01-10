Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Stray cat at JMU tests positive for rabies

Hypodermic needles await vaccine at a clinic.
Hypodermic needles await vaccine at a clinic.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) has sent out a message about a rabid stray cat found on the James Madison University campus on December 17, 2022. The cat was brought to the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA prior to being euthanized and tested positive for rabies December 22.

According to the CSHD, anyone who believes that they, their child, or their pet might have made contact with a stray cat in the days leading up to Dec. 17, should call the Staunton-Augusta Health Department at (540) 332-7830. Potential exposures to a rabid animal include bites, scratches, or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, and/or mouth.

Rabies is a fatal, but preventable, disease carried by mammals, and the CSHD encourages everyone to vaccinate their pets, to protect them, family members, loved ones and the community from rabies. Virginia law requires domestic animals to be vaccinated against rabies.

In addition to keeping pets vaccinated and keeping vaccinations current, take these steps to protect families and pets from exposure to rabies:

· Avoid contact with wild animals, such as raccoons and skunks, or stray cats and dogs.

· Do not feed wild animals or stray cats and dogs.

· Report stray animals to your local animal control agency.

· Eliminate outdoor food sources around the home.

· Keep pets confined to your property or walk them on a leash.

For additional information, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/environmental-epidemiology/animal-contact-human-health/ or call the Staunton-Augusta Health Department at (540) 332-7830.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search for shooter after death in northwest Roanoke
Nancy Fridley.
Woman sentenced for abducting child in 2021
Colonial Heights police are investigating an employee of Colonial Heights Public Schools
School employee arrested, named person of interest in internet crimes against children
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Police chief: 6-year-old boy shot Virginia teacher during class lesson
Cheatham played for the JMU football team from 2011 to 2015 after playing for Hanover High...
Former JMU football player dies in head-on collision in Hanover

Latest News

Virginia Tech Student Creates Own Hair Products
Virginia Tech Student Creates Own Hair Products
Man sentenced to prison for 2020 Clifton Forge murder
Hollins-Mill Mountain Winter Festival of New Works Presents: I Live to Tell
Play Coming to Roanoke Looks at Reaction to Life-changing Diagnosis
Austin Lee Edwards posed as a 17-year-old boy while communicating with a 15-year-old girl in...
Background check missed deputy’s red flags before killings