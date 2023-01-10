Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

US agency reportedly considering ban on gas stoves

A U.S. agency is considering a ban on gas stoves.
A U.S. agency is considering a ban on gas stoves.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than one-third of households in the United States cook with a gas stove, but the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is reportedly considering a ban on them.

Bloomberg reports the federal agency is concerned about indoor pollution linked to gas stoves and says the stoves’ usage is associated with an increased risk of current asthma among children.

The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers says a ban on gas stoves would not address the overall issue.

They say improving ventilation is a better solution.

The CPSC is also considering other options, like setting standards on gas stove emissions.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search for shooter after death in northwest Roanoke
Nancy Fridley.
Woman sentenced for abducting child in 2021
Colonial Heights police are investigating an employee of Colonial Heights Public Schools
School employee arrested, named person of interest in internet crimes against children
Cheatham played for the JMU football team from 2011 to 2015 after playing for Hanover High...
Former JMU football player dies in head-on collision in Hanover
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Police chief: 6-year-old boy shot Virginia teacher during class lesson

Latest News

Christina Badalamenti was charged with two counts of child neglect not resulting in harm.
Mom left non-verbal son, 4-year-old daughter alone while at the bar, police say
A new study found most kids are seeing adult material online by the age of 12. (CNN, Common...
Most children exposed to porn by age 12, study says
988 Call Center Director Jamieson Brill poses for a photo in front of a desk where work workers...
Callers keep flooding 988 mental health, suicide helpline
Americana band Old Crow Medicine Show
Americana group Old Crow Medicine Show headed to Roanoke
Heather Stevanus was injured in a possible road rage shooting on I-85 near the South...
Sheriff’s office: Woman shot in front of 2 children in possible road rage incident