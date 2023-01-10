Birthdays
Virginia Tech student creates own hair products

All-natural hair care product available for those wanting to grow hair
Natural Kuru
Natural Kuru(Natural Kuru)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 36 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - She was looking for products that truly grow hair, and when she couldn’t find any, she made it herself!

Here @ Home sat down with Kimberly Ikediobi, a girl from Houston, Texas who was often called “Kim Possible” due to her belief that she could do anything she set her mind to. As soon as she finished her freshman year at Virginia Tech studying chemical engineering, she started formulating the products for Natural Kuru.

She went natural via the big chop in March 2014, so she knows all about the struggles one can face while in search of products that will truly grow hair.

She is currently a junior at Virginia Tech, with dreams to take her hair care business to exciting levels.

Find more about her product here.

