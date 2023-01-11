3 Mega Million tickets win $10,000 in Virginia; jackpot grows to $1.35 billion

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three Virginia tickets won big money in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing!

Virginia Lottery said the three winning tickets received $10,000 each and matched four of the first five numbers plus the Mega Ball number.

Here’s where the winning tickets were sold:

Smithfield BP, 1808 South Church Street in Smithfield

Beulah BP Mart, 4224 Beulah Road in Richmond

7-Eleven, 1907 Emmett Street in Charlottesville

Tuesday’s winning numbers were 7-13-14-15-18, and the Mega Ball number is 9.

Virginia Lottery said since, no ticket matched all six winning numbers, the estimated jackpot has grown to $1.35 billion.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.

