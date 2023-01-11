Botetourt Library holds winter events

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The winter months can be long and difficult, but looking to your local library can keep you busy!

We sat down with Julie Phillips, Library Director from Botetourt County Libraries, to talk about all that’s happening.

First, she tells us they are teaming up with Botetourt County Parks & Recreation to host Puzzle Club, Scrabble Club, and card games! This is great for all ages.

Here’s the schedule:

Card Games on Fridays at 10:30am at Blue Ridge Library and Eagle Rock Library

Puzzles on Mondays at 10:30am at Buchanan and Fincastle Libraries; Wednesdays at 10:30am at Blue Ridge Library; Fridays at 10:30am at Eagle Rock Library

Scrabble Club on Mondays at 10:30am at Blue Ridge and Eagle Rock Libraries; Wednesdays at 10:30am at Fincastle and Buchanan Libraries.

They are also hosing the Strong Men and Women in Virginia History traveling exhibition. This annual project honors African Americans for their contributions to the Commonwealth. The exhibition will be on display at all of our Botetourt Library branches throughout the month of January. During opening hours, stop by and learn about some incredible people in our state’s history.

· Blue Ridge Library: January 3rd-6th

· Buchanan Library: January 9th – 13th

· Eagle Rock Library: January 16th – 20th

· Fincastle Library: January 23rd – 27th

Strong Men & Women in Virginia History is a joint project of the Library of Virginia and Dominion Energy. For more information about this project, click here.

Finally, what better way to start the new year than with a reading challenge! This months Beanstack Challenge is to see how many Caldecott Award and Honor books you can read! Our goal is 1,000 books. Sign up for the challenge by clicking here.

