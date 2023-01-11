City Council approves resolution to make Lynchburg a Second Amendment Sanctuary City

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Council’s first work session of 2023 got off to a bang as members approved a resolution to make the Hill City a Second Amendment Sanctuary City.

“When you listen, and you have something where you’re listening to citizens, you actually listen to what they say, and you act on what they say, and they overwhelmingly said, we want this. It’s time for us to act to uphold the Constitution,” said council member Jeff Helgeson.

Helgeson was referring to the hours long public hearing on the same resolution that was shot down by council back in 2020.

City Attorney Matthew Freedman outlined what exactly being a Second Amendment Sanctuary City means.

“What it is, is basically a position that the city is committing to, city council commits the city to, to have the ability to appropriate funds and take court action to oppose bills that may be presented before Congress or before the General Assembly or to take court action for the same.”

That means if there ever was legislation, at the state or federal level, now the city of Lynchburg would be able to fight against it.

Though each member shared their support for the right to bear arms, they had strong opinions on the resolution itself.

“It’s unfortunate and it sounds so shameful that the first item flipping for us by the new majority is a two way resolution, an item that holds no legality and that we have no jurisdiction over. This is a disservice to our citizens and a distraction and it’s an embarrassment to our city,” said council member MaryJane Dolan.

“People deserve to be able to defend themselves and for our city to honor that is just a tremendously inspiring thing to me. It’s a bold statement from our new majority that says your rights are protected in Lynchburg,” said council member Marty Misjuns.

Despite the back and forth discussion, council approved the vote 5-2. With Dolan and Dr. Sterling Wilder voting against.

“I do want you to know that I do not support guns being in the hands of criminals, or people that have mal intent behind them. And I will make sure that I work with law enforcement and our law enforcement community to make sure that we are prosecuting criminals that are misusing our weapons.”

