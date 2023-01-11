Cold front brings showers and falling temperatures by the weekend

Another chilly start across the region

Cold front moves in on Thursday bringing rain showers late

Turning colder plus the opportunity for mountain snow showers

WEDNESDAY

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today. Afternoon highs will once again climb into the 50s. Most areas remain dry for the entirety of the day. However, there is the chance that a stray shower or flurries could be seen in the northern part of the region this afternoon into the evening hours.

We few stray showers are possible in the northern part of our area. (WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY

We start out Thursday dry with thickening clouds. Afternoon temperatures will quickly climb into the mid 50s ahead of the cold front. By early evening, rain should approach the region, crossing west to east between 7 p.m. and midnight.

The rain exits after midnight, followed by falling temperatures and increasing winds.

RAIN AMOUNTS: .25″ to .50″

Rain for Thursday; by Friday snow will be seen for areas west of the Blue Ridge. (WDBJ7)

FRIDAY

The colder air blows in Friday with highs only reaching the upper 30s in the mountains and low 40s for most other areas. Winds will also gust 15-25 mph at times adding to a chill in the air.

Snow fans don’t get too excited. Models all agree snowfall won’t amount to much behind this system. A few inches of snow is possible, mainly falling into the West Virginia ski areas and along the VA/WV border. The rest of us will just turn colder with some sunshine.

Most of the snow stays in West Virginia so most of our hometowns won't see any snow. (WDBJ7)

THIS WEEKEND

A few morning flurries are possible for areas west on Saturday, but drier conditions with some sun will build in by the afternoon. Temperatures will be chilly to begin the weekend in the 30s and low 40s Saturday afternoon.

By Sunday, we begin the day in the 20s, but by the afternoon highs will touch in the 40s and low 50s.

NEXT WEEK

The overall temperature trend favors warmer than average conditions through next week. Some areas may end up with highs nearing 60° at times.

While another shower chance may end up grazing the region by mid-week, it should mostly be rain. Any wintry weather outside the highest mountains looks unlikely through the next 10 days.

Temperatures remain at/above average for most areas through mid-January. We'll need to wait for late in the month to see any opportunities for significant cold or wintry weather. (WDBJ7)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

We have another episode of Slight Chance of Science that you’ll want to listen to! For our science/weather fanatics you’ll have to check out our new podcast episode that dropped Wednesday, January 4! The latest episode dives into some big weather events the commonwealth saw during the year of 2022. Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts brings us the recap!

The latest episode dives into the big weather events we saw during the year of 2022! (WDBJ7)

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. A Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

