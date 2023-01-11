Former Montgomery Co. superintendent speaks out, announces school board run

MONTGOMERY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Former Montgomery County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Mark Miear is breaking his months-long silence after being dismissed by the school board in March.

Dr. Miear had been superintendent since 2016.

Dr. Miear spoke during the public comment session of Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

In his statement, he said his dismissal stems from a heated conversation with another school leader about his transgender child on March 10. He said the discussion was rooted in talks about his child’s decision to change their name and then later their pronouns.

Dr. Miear said after the conversation he had with the school leader, the board met March 11 in a closed session to discuss the matter.

The board met again formally on March 17, where they unanimously voted to dismiss him.

Dr. Miear believes he deserves due process and a chance to share his thoughts.

“I feel that after six years of being the superintendent in this county, I still deserved due process and at least the opportunity to share my side of what transpired that day. I admittedly lost my temper on March 10 when speaking with Dr. Whitaker about my own child. I sincerely want to publicly apologize for that. I acted in the capacity of an upset parent, not as superintendent,” said Dr. Mark Miear.

“Yet, you dismissed me without even talking to me. Since you didn’t, here are some of my thoughts now regarding the issue surrounding my dismissal.”

Mier stated that he shares joint legal and physical custody of his child and that the schools should not be allowed to change my child’s name without his permission.

“The reason why I was against this change is irrelevant and personal. It is protocol in our schools that when this happens with any other issue involving a student who has two parents with joint custody, that either the parents come to a consensus or the court decides. However, the board felt that it could take away my right as a parent and change my child’s name without my permission. Sue, you threatened me in February saying that if I didn’t allow my child to change her pronouns it wouldn’t look good for my job,” Dr. Miear stated.

“I felt coerced and regrettably agreed to it. I was not going to do the same with my child’s name. I did not give up my rights as a parent when I became superintendent.”

Dr. Miear’s wife also spoke out during the meeting, showing support for her husband, and opening up about how the past year has been a challenge for their family.

“While I had the opportunity to witness the behind-the-scenes planning for the new reality of COVID and our journey back to normal. I would be remiss, if I didn’t recognize that it was the teachers, the bus drivers, the instructional assistants, coaches, administrators, and staff who got it done day in and day out. In addition to observing the COVID nightmare as the wife of a superintendent, I was able to witness the many ways Mark positively impacted the school system over the last six years,” said Meredith Miear.

“When people stop me to share their appreciation for his job well done. They often emphasize his presence in each and every school.”

During his remarks, Dr. Miear also took time to thank the MCPS community.

“In March, I requested that I be allowed to write a note of thanks to the students, employees, and parents. You denied me the dignity to do so after 30 years in public education. So, I would like to take this time to thank the MCPS community for giving me a wonderful six years as superintendent. I gave you the best I had and always tried to do what was best for students first,” he said.

The former superintendent also shared his thoughts on the current school board.

“I would like to give a special thanks to some amazing board members such as Joey Lyons, Gunin Kiran, and current members Jamie, Dana, and Marti. We didn’t agree on everything, but you always advocated for students, were on the board for the right reasons, and always treated me with dignity and respect. As for Mark, Sue, and Penny: As superintendent, working with you was unbearable,” said Dr. Miear.

“You rarely mentioned students as a basis of your decisions. If we disagreed, you found it acceptable to treat me and others with disrespect. You are not on the board for the right reasons. You are not what is best for the children of this county.”

During the meeting, Dr. Miear was also clear when he said he wants to keep his child completely out of this issue.

Dr. Miear currently works for Mennick Schools at Encircle.

Longtime school board member Penny Franklin currently represents District B --- the area Miear plans to run for in November.

The school board members he called out Tuesday night, did not comment following his remarks.

WDBJ7 has reached out to the school board for comment but has not heard back yet.

