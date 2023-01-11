Kroger celebrates renovations of Blacksburg location

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Kroger is celebrating the renovation of one of its Blacksburg supermarkets.

The Blacksburg Kroger on University City Boulevard recently received some upgrades.

January 11, Kroger representatives held a ribbon-cutting to commemorate the work and show off some new features.

This location has been in Blacksburg around 50 years.

“We are thrilled; we invested almost $2 million in the store location,” Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division President Lori Raya said. “We added a lot of items in our produce department, we added all new fixturing, a lot of new assortment through the entire store to make every shopper shop more convenient and get all the items they need.”

Kroger also donated $1,500 to Feeding Southwest Virginia to help fight food insecurity in the region.

