Kroger celebrates renovations of Blacksburg location

Kroger
Kroger(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Kroger is celebrating the renovation of one of its Blacksburg supermarkets.

The Blacksburg Kroger on University City Boulevard recently received some upgrades.

January 11, Kroger representatives held a ribbon-cutting to commemorate the work and show off some new features.

This location has been in Blacksburg around 50 years.

“We are thrilled; we invested almost $2 million in the store location,” Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division President Lori Raya said. “We added a lot of items in our produce department, we added all new fixturing, a lot of new assortment through the entire store to make every shopper shop more convenient and get all the items they need.”

Kroger also donated $1,500 to Feeding Southwest Virginia to help fight food insecurity in the region.

