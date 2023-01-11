Man arrested for June shooting in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have arrested a man for a shooting that wounded another man in June 2022.

Malcolm L. Harrison, 32 of Roanoke, is charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm while in Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon..

Harrison was arrested January 10, 2023, after police saw him in the area of South Barrens Road in Roanoke County. He had already been identified as the suspect in the northwest Roanoke shooting. Officers followed him as he drove from that area, leading to a traffic stop in the area near 12th Street SE/Campbell Avenue SE. Police say Harrison did not stop and instead sped off. During the pursuit, Harrison hit a Roanoke Police patrol car, causing minor damages, according to police.

The pursuit continued until Harrison got out of his car in the 1200 block of Stewart Avenue SE and ran into a home, where he was arrested.

Warrants for the June 2022 shooting were served. Harrison was also charged with Felony Eluding and Misdemeanor Hit-and-Run regarding the pursuit.

