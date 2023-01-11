Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Man arrested for June shooting in NW Roanoke

Malcolm Harrison mugshot
Malcolm Harrison mugshot(Roanoke PD)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have arrested a man for a shooting that wounded another man in June 2022.

Malcolm L. Harrison, 32 of Roanoke, is charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm while in Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon..

Harrison was arrested January 10, 2023, after police saw him in the area of South Barrens Road in Roanoke County. He had already been identified as the suspect in the northwest Roanoke shooting. Officers followed him as he drove from that area, leading to a traffic stop in the area near 12th Street SE/Campbell Avenue SE. Police say Harrison did not stop and instead sped off. During the pursuit, Harrison hit a Roanoke Police patrol car, causing minor damages, according to police.

The pursuit continued until Harrison got out of his car in the 1200 block of Stewart Avenue SE and ran into a home, where he was arrested.

Warrants for the June 2022 shooting were served. Harrison was also charged with Felony Eluding and Misdemeanor Hit-and-Run regarding the pursuit.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stewart Ave. SE Roanoke chase 1.10.23
Wanted man arrested after Roanoke car chase
A black bear is hibernating under a Connecticut family's back deck.
Family finds bear hibernating under deck
Curtis Spurlock mugshot
Virginia man gets life in prison for sex crimes involving children
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions jackpot up to $1.35B after no big winner
The former Montgomery Co. Public Schools superintendent Dr. Mark Miear is broke his months-long...
Former Montgomery Co. superintendent speaks about dismissal, announces school board run

Latest News

United Way of Henry County & Martinsville
United Way of Henry County & Martinsville to raise $530,000 to fund community projects
Botetourt Library Holds Winter Events
Botetourt Library Holds Winter Events
We're looking at a line of showers and a few storms Thursday afternoon and evening.
Wednesday, January 11 - Evening Outlook
Roanoke Developing City-wide Flood Resilience Plan
Roanoke Developing City-wide Flood Resilience Plan