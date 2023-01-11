Birthdays
Man arrested for string of thefts from vehicles

Aavrye Tyrique Hines mugshot
Aavrye Tyrique Hines mugshot(Giles County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Giles County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Pembroke man accused of a string of thefts from vehicles.

Aavrye Tyrique Hines, 23, has been indicted by a Giles County Grand Jury on three charges of grand larceny of a firearm, one charge of destruction of property, seven charges of petit larceny and 14 charges of entering a vehicle with intent to commit larceny. He is being held in the New River Regional Jail without bond.

Hines was arrested after investigators received reports of larcenies from vehicles in and around the town of Pembroke, along with one report from the town of Narrows, between July and October 2022. Investigators determined these cases were connected.

Hines was determined to be a suspect based on tips from the community and information compiled by investigators, leading to a search warrant being served at his home, and his arrest for possession of a schedule II narcotic and misdemeanor larceny.

