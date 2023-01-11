Man dies after two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - A Max Meadows man died Monday after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred at 3:44 p.m. on Rt. 11, close to a half-mile north of Rt. 766.

31-year-old Monica Harder, of Pulaski, was driving a Mitsubishi Outlander north on Rt. 11 when she crossed the center line and hit 90-year-old Garnie East, who was driving a Ford Focus, according to police.

East was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died. Harder was also taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police charged Harder with reckless driving and say driver distraction is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.

