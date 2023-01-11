Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Man dies after two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County

Police lights
Police lights(Pexels)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - A Max Meadows man died Monday after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred at 3:44 p.m. on Rt. 11, close to a half-mile north of Rt. 766.

31-year-old Monica Harder, of Pulaski, was driving a Mitsubishi Outlander north on Rt. 11 when she crossed the center line and hit 90-year-old Garnie East, who was driving a Ford Focus, according to police.

East was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died. Harder was also taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police charged Harder with reckless driving and say driver distraction is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stewart Ave. SE Roanoke chase 1.10.23
Wanted man arrested after Roanoke car chase
A black bear is hibernating under a Connecticut family's back deck.
Family finds bear hibernating under deck
Colonial Heights police are investigating an employee of Colonial Heights Public Schools
School employee arrested, named person of interest in internet crimes against children
Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a woman's house armed with...
Home invasion suspect killed by mom protecting her kids, sheriff says
Five La Vergne Police Department officers were fired this week.
5 officers fired in sex investigation in Tennessee

Latest News

Generic school bus graphic with emergency lights
Pedestrian hit with Danville school bus
Police lights
Man killed in Buchanan County crash
Cheatham played for the JMU football team from 2011 to 2015 after playing for Hanover High...
Former JMU football player dies in head-on collision in Hanover
Man dead after crash in Little River