Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

New Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion is game’s 2nd highest

Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing had no big winner
Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing had no big winner(Source: CNN/WLS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Mega Millions prize has grown again to an estimated $1.35 billion after there was no winner of the lottery’s latest giant jackpot.

The numbers drawn late Tuesday night were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and gold Mega Ball 9.

The new jackpot drawing on Friday night will be another milestone in the game, Mega Millions said in a statement early Wednesday.

“Now at $1.35 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is moving up and making history as the second highest Mega Millions jackpot ever,” Pat McDonald, Ohio lottery director and lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in the statement.

The only Mega Millions jackpot larger than Friday’s prize is the $1.53 billion won in South Carolina in 2018, Mega Millions said.

The largest jackpot in the U.S. to date was a $2.04 billion Powerball won by a single ticket in California in November.

The estimated $1.35 billion jackpot in the next drawing would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Friday night’s drawing is an estimated $707.9 million.

There have been 25 drawings over three months since the last time a player matched all six numbers and claimed the jackpot.

Despite the game’s long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grows.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stewart Ave. SE Roanoke chase 1.10.23
Wanted man arrested in Roanoke car chase Tuesday
A black bear is hibernating under a Connecticut family's back deck.
Family finds bear hibernating under deck
Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a woman's house armed with...
Home invasion suspect killed by mom protecting her kids, sheriff says
Colonial Heights police are investigating an employee of Colonial Heights Public Schools
School employee arrested, named person of interest in internet crimes against children
Five La Vergne Police Department officers were fired this week.
5 officers fired in sex investigation in Tennessee

Latest News

FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Jill Biden to have surgery to remove lesion above right eye
Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. is seen just after dawn on Wednesday...
All departing US flights grounded after FAA computer outage
FILE - In this June 29, 2017 file photo, Cardinal George Pell prepares to make a statement at...
Cardinal George Pell, who had sex convictions reversed, dies at 81
Birthdays and Anniversaries for January 11, 2023