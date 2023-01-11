Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Newly-elected Del. Ellen Campbell takes her seat in House of Delegates

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Newly-elected Del. Ellen Campbell (R-Rockbridge Co.) took her seat in the General Assembly Wednesday, pledging to continue fighting for the legislative priorities of her late husband, Del. Ronnie Campbell.

Campbell and another new delegate from northern Virginia, Holly Siebold, were sworn in at the start of the General Assembly session.

Both prevailed in special elections that were held Tuesday.

Campbell represents the 24th House district and succeeds her late husband, who died in December.

“The fact that we’re here and that we were successful, all of the support that we’ve received, again I am just so honored to be able to be here and continue his legacy and finish out the things that he got started,” Campbell told WDBJ7 in an interview. “We’re ready to hit the ground running.”

Campbell said her priorities include supporting law enforcement, improving education and bringing relief for middle class families struggling with inflation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stewart Ave. SE Roanoke chase 1.10.23
Wanted man arrested after Roanoke car chase
A black bear is hibernating under a Connecticut family's back deck.
Family finds bear hibernating under deck
Curtis Spurlock mugshot
Virginia man gets life in prison for sex crimes involving children
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions jackpot up to $1.35B after no big winner
The former Montgomery Co. Public Schools superintendent Dr. Mark Miear is broke his months-long...
Former Montgomery Co. superintendent speaks about dismissal, announces school board run

Latest News

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) offers his State of the Commonwealth address... 1.11.2023
Next generation should “live out their dreams.” Governor Youngkin delivers State of the Commonwealth
The 2023 session of the Virginia General Assembly opened Wednesday at the State Capitol in...
General Assembly session opens in Richmond
General Assembly Opens in Richmond
General Assembly Opens in Richmond
Cline Gets Leadership Role in House
Cline Gets Leadership Role in House