Newly-elected Del. Ellen Campbell takes her seat in House of Delegates

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Newly-elected Del. Ellen Campbell (R-Rockbridge Co.) took her seat in the General Assembly Wednesday, pledging to continue fighting for the legislative priorities of her late husband, Del. Ronnie Campbell.

Campbell and another new delegate from northern Virginia, Holly Siebold, were sworn in at the start of the General Assembly session.

Both prevailed in special elections that were held Tuesday.

Campbell represents the 24th House district and succeeds her late husband, who died in December.

“The fact that we’re here and that we were successful, all of the support that we’ve received, again I am just so honored to be able to be here and continue his legacy and finish out the things that he got started,” Campbell told WDBJ7 in an interview. “We’re ready to hit the ground running.”

Campbell said her priorities include supporting law enforcement, improving education and bringing relief for middle class families struggling with inflation.

