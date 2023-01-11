No injuries reported in Lynchburg house fire

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg home was damaged in a fire Tuesday night, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department.

Crews say they responded at 11 p.m. to the 1200 block of Garfield Ave, where they found heavy flames coming from the second floor of the home.

Crews say no one was home at the time of the fire.

The department says the fire was under control in about 20 minutes and crews stayed on scene for about two hours after.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating to determine a cause.

