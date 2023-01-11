One person taken to hospital after Roanoke house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A house fire at 1613 Rorer Ave. SW in Roanoke landed one person in the hospital Tuesday night for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Roanoke Fire-EMS say they were dispatched at around 8:15 p.m. and found heavy fire at the side and back of the building.

The house next door also started to catch fire but was cleared.

Four apartment units at 1613 Rorer Ave. SW were cleared.

The fire extended to the second floor.

