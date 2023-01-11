Birthdays
Piedmont Arts scholarship applications now open for local students

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Piedmont Arts is now accepting applications from high school and college students for two of its scholarships.

The Nicodemus Hufford Memorial Art Scholarship and the Harold Knowlton Work Memorial Art Scholarship are for students from Henry County or Martinsville who plan to pursue a four-year degree in the visual or performing arts.

Scholarships of up to $2,500 are available.

Applicants for both scholarships are required to attend an interview and audition for the Piedmont Arts Scholarship Committee.

“Students are frequently talked out of going into the arts for that immediate gain,” said Lauren Ellis, Programs and Public Relations Coordinator for Piedmont Arts. “They don’t understand that there’s not really a price you can put on being a human being and experiencing life, then being able to express that in a way that other people can go, ‘oh, I recognize myself in this.’”

The deadline for the applications is April 30 by 5 p.m.

