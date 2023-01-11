Birthdays
Prince William County man reported critically missing

Talaat Aziz Syan, reported critically missing from Prince William County.
Talaat Aziz Syan, reported critically missing from Prince William County.(Virginia State Police)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Prince William County man has been reported missing, according to Virginia State Police.

59-year-old Talaat Aziz Syan was last seen on January 9th leaving his home in Manassas on foot on Botsford Rd at 8:30 a.m.

Police say Syan is 5′7″ tall and weighs 230 pounds, with black hair and multicolored eyes and possibly wearing a grey vest with long black sleeves, blue sweatpants, white shoes, and a red beanie.

Syan’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information on Syan’s location is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-5123.

