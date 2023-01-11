Prince William County man reported critically missing

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Prince William County man has been reported missing, according to Virginia State Police.

59-year-old Talaat Aziz Syan was last seen on January 9th leaving his home in Manassas on foot on Botsford Rd at 8:30 a.m.

Police say Syan is 5′7″ tall and weighs 230 pounds, with black hair and multicolored eyes and possibly wearing a grey vest with long black sleeves, blue sweatpants, white shoes, and a red beanie.

Syan’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information on Syan’s location is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-5123.

