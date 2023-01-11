Registration open for the 9th annual Gauntlet program

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Registration for the 9th annual Gauntlet Business Program and Competition is now open.

The program helps small businesses to start up or expand in Southwest Virginia.

Part of the program includes cash prizes and business development training, along with other resources.

“There’s so much innovation that happens at the small business level and we’re just really excited to be a part of helping to create opportunities for the entrepreneurs, number one, but helping through this program to drive economic development in communities all across Virginia and beyond,” said Kathy Deacon, Vice President of Business and Resource Development at the Advancement Foundation.

Classes start February 7 and they ask for people to register for the program before then.

