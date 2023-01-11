Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Registration open for the 9th annual Gauntlet program

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Registration for the 9th annual Gauntlet Business Program and Competition is now open.

The program helps small businesses to start up or expand in Southwest Virginia.

Part of the program includes cash prizes and business development training, along with other resources.

“There’s so much innovation that happens at the small business level and we’re just really excited to be a part of helping to create opportunities for the entrepreneurs, number one, but helping through this program to drive economic development in communities all across Virginia and beyond,” said Kathy Deacon, Vice President of Business and Resource Development at the Advancement Foundation.

Classes start February 7 and they ask for people to register for the program before then.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stewart Ave. SE Roanoke chase 1.10.23
Wanted man arrested after Roanoke car chase
A black bear is hibernating under a Connecticut family's back deck.
Family finds bear hibernating under deck
Curtis Spurlock mugshot
Virginia man gets life in prison for sex crimes involving children
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions jackpot up to $1.35B after no big winner
The former Montgomery Co. Public Schools superintendent Dr. Mark Miear is broke his months-long...
Former Montgomery Co. superintendent speaks about dismissal, announces school board run

Latest News

Newly-elected Del. Ellen Campbell was sworn in Wednesday as the General Assembly session opened...
Newly-elected Del. Ellen Campbell takes her seat in House of Delegates
General Assembly Opens in Richmond
General Assembly Opens in Richmond
Cline Gets Leadership Role in House
Cline Gets Leadership Role in House
Kroger Celebrates Renovation of Blacksburg Location
Kroger Celebrates Renovation of Blacksburg Location