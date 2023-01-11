Roanoke City developing city-wide Flood Resilience Plan

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Is the city of Roanoke prepared to respond and recover from a major flood event? That’s what city leaders are looking into with their city-wide Roanoke Flood Resilience Plan.

The planning study is anticipated to take around eight months to complete, and the resulting Resilience Plan will enable City leaders to better understand flooding concerns throughout the entire City.

Mckenzie Brocker, Roanoke’s Water Quality Administrator, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about some of the goals of the plan and how they plan to identify natural hazards and vulnerabilities, especially those for the most at-risk portions of the community.

Completing the Roanoke Flood Resilience Plan also positions the City to be able to access additional grant funding support in the future, towards flood resilience projects and strategies identified in the Plan.

To help with the planning process, the City has launched two community surveys – and they’re asking for the public’s help. The Roanoke Flood Resilience Plan Survey (Encuesta Española) takes just 10 minutes to complete and is a chance for residents to talk about their unique flooding challenges in their community. It’s also an opportunity for residents to provide ideas or suggestions for flood resilience or mitigation projects in the City.

The second survey, called “RAFTS: Roanoke Area Flood Tracking Survey”, is designed to collect flood observation data, including the date, time, locations, and photos of flooding issue(s) in the City. The resulting data will allow the project team to identify potential unknown or unreported flooding “hotspots” in our community.

For more information on the survey, you can see our previous story here.

