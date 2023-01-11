Birthdays
South Carolina man killed in Danville crash

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 11, 2023
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A South Carolina man was killed in a crash in Danville Wednesday morning.

Kevin Mark Spendley, 29 of Greer, was found in an overturned Hyundai Elantra late the morning of Jan. 11, according to Danville Police. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Police say there was no evidence of the use of alcohol.

The crash happened on the U.S. 58 exit toward Martinsville, off West Main Street. Because of the proximity of the incident scene to the city and county line, police determined the incident occurred in the City of Danville.

A dog was also found at the scene of the crash, and was taken by Animal Control to the Danville Area Humane Society. The dog was reunited with the family.

