Start-up company to create 31 jobs in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A company called PS-Fertility, Inc. is coming to Albemarle County and plans to create 31 jobs with it.

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday, January 11, that this life sciences start-up will commercialize male fertility technology developed at the University of Virginia.

“We are proud that this technology developed at one of our leading universities will have positive ripple effects on the life sciences industry in the commonwealth,” the governor said in Thursday’s news release.

PS-Fertility is expected to lease space on Vision Lane, off Fifth Street Extended.

