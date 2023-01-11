Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Start-up company to create 31 jobs in Albemarle County

(FILE)
(FILE)(Source: Canva)
By NBC29
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A company called PS-Fertility, Inc. is coming to Albemarle County and plans to create 31 jobs with it.

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday, January 11, that this life sciences start-up will commercialize male fertility technology developed at the University of Virginia.

“We are proud that this technology developed at one of our leading universities will have positive ripple effects on the life sciences industry in the commonwealth,” the governor said in Thursday’s news release.

PS-Fertility is expected to lease space on Vision Lane, off Fifth Street Extended.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stewart Ave. SE Roanoke chase 1.10.23
Wanted man arrested after Roanoke car chase
A black bear is hibernating under a Connecticut family's back deck.
Family finds bear hibernating under deck
Colonial Heights police are investigating an employee of Colonial Heights Public Schools
School employee arrested, named person of interest in internet crimes against children
Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a woman's house armed with...
Home invasion suspect killed by mom protecting her kids, sheriff says
Five La Vergne Police Department officers were fired this week.
5 officers fired in sex investigation in Tennessee

Latest News

Police lights
Man dies after two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County
The Trust House homeless shelter in Roanoke is closing January 31, 2023
Trust House for those without homes in Roanoke closes January 31st
WDBJ7's Washington Correspondent Brendan Cullerton joins us from D.C. with the latest on what...
Why Were Flights Grounded Wednesday? Our Washington Correspondent Takes a Look
Piedmont Arts scholarships
Piedmont Arts scholarship applications now open for local students
Aavrye Tyrique Hines mugshot
Man arrested for string of thefts from vehicles