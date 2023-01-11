Temporary outdoor sculpture sought for Elmwood Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Arts Commission is seeking temporary outdoor sculpture for its 7th Art in Roanoke installation. Work will be on display at the Elmwood Art Walk for two years.

The Arts Commission is encouraging local artists to submit concepts or completed pieces ready to install. Applications are due January 27.

The theme is “Artist at Work,” celebrating the culmination of Roanoke’s Year of the Artist.

Douglas Jackson, Arts & Culture Coordinator, stopped by 7@four to discuss what the program is all about.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.