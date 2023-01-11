Trust House for those without homes in Roanoke closes January 31st

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Trust House in Roanoke, a residential facility for “unhoused individuals, families, and veterans,” will close January 31, according to parent company ARCH Services.

ARCH’s board of directors in Roanoke voted to suspend services at Trust House, saying the decision came “after months of efforts—ultimately unsuccessful—by the board to make the organization sustainable.”

Employees and residents were informed last week about the closure, according to the board, saying the closure is a result of the staffing and financial struggles many companies and non-profits have faced since the pandemic.

“It is with the most profound regret that the board came to this decision,” said Tommy Oliver, Treasurer of the ARCH Services board. “Trust House has served our clients well for many decades. We had hoped to find a sustainable path forward, but unfortunately, we could not.”

Oliver said, “We are coordinating with the Veteran’s Administration, the City of Roanoke, The Rescue Mission, the Council of Community Services and other community partners to ensure our existing clients are transitioned in an orderly fashion to other facilities.” Participants in ARCH’s Permanent Supportive Housing programs are being transitioned into services with other community partners, as well.

Trust House was founded in 1970 as a crisis hotline and emergency shelter by a group of then-Hollins College students, faculty and staff, according to Olive. Located in Old Southwest Roanoke, Trust House evolved into a 29-bed shelter.

