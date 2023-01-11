Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Trust House for those without homes in Roanoke closes January 31st

The Trust House homeless shelter in Roanoke is closing January 31, 2023
The Trust House homeless shelter in Roanoke is closing January 31, 2023(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Trust House in Roanoke, a residential facility for “unhoused individuals, families, and veterans,” will close January 31, according to parent company ARCH Services.

ARCH’s board of directors in Roanoke voted to suspend services at Trust House, saying the decision came “after months of efforts—ultimately unsuccessful—by the board to make the organization sustainable.”

Employees and residents were informed last week about the closure, according to the board, saying the closure is a result of the staffing and financial struggles many companies and non-profits have faced since the pandemic.

“It is with the most profound regret that the board came to this decision,” said Tommy Oliver, Treasurer of the ARCH Services board. “Trust House has served our clients well for many decades. We had hoped to find a sustainable path forward, but unfortunately, we could not.”

Oliver said, “We are coordinating with the Veteran’s Administration, the City of Roanoke, The Rescue Mission, the Council of Community Services and other community partners to ensure our existing clients are transitioned in an orderly fashion to other facilities.” Participants in ARCH’s Permanent Supportive Housing programs are being transitioned into services with other community partners, as well.

Trust House was founded in 1970 as a crisis hotline and emergency shelter by a group of then-Hollins College students, faculty and staff, according to Olive. Located in Old Southwest Roanoke, Trust House evolved into a 29-bed shelter.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stewart Ave. SE Roanoke chase 1.10.23
Wanted man arrested after Roanoke car chase
A black bear is hibernating under a Connecticut family's back deck.
Family finds bear hibernating under deck
Colonial Heights police are investigating an employee of Colonial Heights Public Schools
School employee arrested, named person of interest in internet crimes against children
Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a woman's house armed with...
Home invasion suspect killed by mom protecting her kids, sheriff says
Five La Vergne Police Department officers were fired this week.
5 officers fired in sex investigation in Tennessee

Latest News

Piedmont Arts scholarships
Piedmont Arts scholarship applications now open for local students
Campers Care
Campers Care helps Pittsylvania County family who lost everything in Christmas Eve fire
Greater Purpose Shelter
Old Pulaski County church turning into homeless shelter
Dog available for adoption
Lynchburg Humane Society receives 9 dogs seized from one home