United Way of Henry County & Martinsville to raise $530,000 to fund community projects

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - United Way of Henry County & Martinsville is close to reaching its 2022-2023 campaign goal.

United Way began its campaign in September to raise money for education, financial stability, and healthcare in the community. It has already raised 91% of its $530,000 goal.

“Everyone at United Way at our local branch is a part of this community,” said Brandy Lawless, United Way Community Engagement Coordinator. “With that being said, it is extremely important for us to give back and be supportive of everyone within our community in any possible way that we can.”

98 cents of every dollar raised will go toward funding for local rescue squads and health care workers. It will also help provide free tax filing for households with an annual income of $60,000 or less.

“Sometimes, I think some families will try to get it done on their own without having to pay and to cut costs. So, it’s very helpful that they get it done correctly with our VITA program. It’s free, it’s simple, and that’s very important for our community,” added Lawless.

Children will also benefit as the donations help fund the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which provides children five and under with free books each month.

“I think part of the appeal is that they get their own mail with their name on it once a month, which is super cool. The added bonus is that you always get a great story. It’s always a very good quality book,” explained Lawless.

The grant applications for local organizations that would like to be considered for funding can be found online. The deadline for the applications is Friday, January 13.

