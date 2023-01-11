Wanted man arrested in Roanoke car chase Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A car chase through Roanoke ended with an arrest Tuesday night.

Roanoke Police said a wanted man lead officers on a chase through the city after speeding away from a traffic stop.

Malcolm Harrison was wanted on three charges from an incident back in June, according to Sgt. Barber with RPD.

Those charges included aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm by a violent felon, and use of a firearm in a malicious wounding.

Tuesday night, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, but instead of stopping, police said Harrison sped away, sideswiping a patrol car in the chase.

That chase ended along the 1200 block of Stewart Ave SE. No one was injured.

