Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

100-year-old fulfills dream of graduating high school, receives diploma

A woman in New York has fulfilled her dream of graduating high school, even at 100 years old.
A woman in New York has fulfilled her dream of graduating high school, even at 100 years old.(Spencerport Central School District)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (Gray News) - A New York woman is a high school graduate at 100 years old.

According to the Spencerport Central School District, 100-year-old Pearl Neumann received her high school diploma in a memorable ceremony in December 2022.

School representatives said Neumann grew up in Spencerport but was unable to complete high school due to working on her family farm.

Neumann shared that she has been devoted to family, work, and volunteer service over the years. However, despite her successes, she regretted not receiving her diploma.

The Spencerport Central School District said Neumann fulfilled her dream of receiving her diploma and she will be included in the class of 2023 display.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stewart Ave. SE Roanoke chase 1.10.23
Wanted man arrested after Roanoke car chase
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
Curtis Spurlock mugshot
Virginia man gets life in prison for sex crimes involving children
The former Montgomery Co. Public Schools superintendent Dr. Mark Miear is broke his months-long...
Former Montgomery Co. superintendent speaks about dismissal, announces school board run
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions jackpot up to $1.35B after no big winner

Latest News

A rendering of what the city of Lynchburg has planned for the future of Riverfront Park.
A look into the future of Lynchburg’s Riverfront Park
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Computer breakdown sows chaos across US air travel system
Chaos at airports across the country after an overnight FAA system outage.
Airlines scramble to catch up after travel mess
Historic storms have devastated much of the California coast and there is more severe weather...
California's record-setting storms are getting an encore