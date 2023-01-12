AG Miyares secures six indictments for unemployment fraud

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Attorney General Jason Miyares secured six indictments Thursday for unemployment fraud through his Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit, according to his team.

The unit announced its first indictments in September of 2022.

The list of those indicted can be found below:

· Brett Jenkins, Gloucester; charged with one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178), and one count of felony conspiracy to obtain money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-22/18.2-178).

· James Luisan West, Gloucester; charged with one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178), and one count of felony conspiracy to obtain money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-22/18.2-178).

· Jeffrey S. West, Gloucester; charged with one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178), and one count of felony conspiracy to obtain money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-22/18.2-178).

· Billy J. West, Gloucester; charged with one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178), and one count of felony conspiracy to obtain money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-22/18.2-178).

· William H. West Jr., Gloucester; charged with one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178), and one count of felony conspiracy to obtain money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-22/18.2-178).

· Darryl Hurley, Northampton; charged with one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178).

The Virginia Employment Commission asked Miyares in March to help prosecute fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation.

