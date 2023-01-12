Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

AG Miyares secures six indictments for unemployment fraud

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Attorney General Jason Miyares secured six indictments Thursday for unemployment fraud through his Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit, according to his team.

The unit announced its first indictments in September of 2022.

The list of those indicted can be found below:

· Brett Jenkins, Gloucester; charged with one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178), and one count of felony conspiracy to obtain money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-22/18.2-178).

· James Luisan West, Gloucester; charged with one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178), and one count of felony conspiracy to obtain money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-22/18.2-178).

· Jeffrey S. West, Gloucester; charged with one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178), and one count of felony conspiracy to obtain money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-22/18.2-178).

· Billy J. West, Gloucester; charged with one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178), and one count of felony conspiracy to obtain money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-22/18.2-178).

· William H. West Jr., Gloucester; charged with one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178), and one count of felony conspiracy to obtain money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-22/18.2-178).

· Darryl Hurley, Northampton; charged with one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178).

The Virginia Employment Commission asked Miyares in March to help prosecute fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
Curtis Spurlock mugshot
Virginia man gets life in prison for sex crimes involving children
Stewart Ave. SE Roanoke chase 1.10.23
Wanted man arrested after Roanoke car chase
The former Montgomery Co. Public Schools superintendent Dr. Mark Miear is broke his months-long...
Former Montgomery Co. superintendent speaks about dismissal, announces school board run
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions jackpot up to $1.35B after no big winner

Latest News

Marcus Williamson Mugshot
Man arrested for murder after fight with police
Dry January Has Health Benefits
Dry January Has Health Benefits
Dog dies in House Fire Along Green Ridge Rd. NW
Dog Dies in House Fire Along Green Ridge Road
Tim Allen, Million-Dollar Virginia Lottery Winner
Pittsylvania County truck driver wins $1 million in Virginia Lottery game