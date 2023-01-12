Another successful year of “Fashions for Evergreens” at Hotel Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Each year, Hotel Roanoke gets into the holiday spirit with its annual “Fashions for Evergreens.” Organizations decorate a Christmas Tree and visitors vote for their favorite by donating to the United Way of Roanoke Valley.

“We’re so appreciative of Hotel Roanoke and the generosity to make all this possible,” said Kianna Price Marshall, VP of marketing and communications for the United Way of Roanoke Valley.

More than 25 area organizations participated this year and the event raised $4,400 for the United Way.

“We’re so grateful to the community for their support by voting for their favorite.”

In total over the years, the event has raised around $70,000. That money helps the United Way continue to serve countless people across the Roanoke Valley.

“As a nonprofit, we are a convener and conveyer. There’s so many great nonprofits out there that we’re able to help and our focus is really helping people to live their best lives.”

Though the event has wrapped up, the winners across a variety of categories will be announced on Jan. 19.

For more information, head to the event page here and the United Way of Roanoke Valley’s Facebook here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.