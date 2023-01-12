Dry January has health benefits

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people look forward to celebrating during the holidays, yet it is also a time when some people are more likely to drink beyond their limits than at other times during the year. Adverse consequences can range from fights to falls to traffic crashes. And for people who spend a lot of time drinking—including finding themselves craving alcohol or drinking more to get the same effect—this may be a sign of an ongoing alcohol use disorder (AUD).

Here @ Home talked with Dr. George Koob of the NIAAA at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and a world-renowned expert on how alcohol affects health.

Dr. Koob discusses how to recognize signs of an alcohol problem and ways to get help.

The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism’s (NIAAA) website “Rethinking Drinking” (www.RethinkingDrinking.niaaa.nih.gov) offers research-based information for anyone who drinks. The site helps them take a look at their drinking patterns, recognize signs of a problem, and get tools to make a change.

