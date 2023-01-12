Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Dry January has health benefits

Taking a Break from Alcohol During Dry January
By Natalie Faunce
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people look forward to celebrating during the holidays, yet it is also a time when some people are more likely to drink beyond their limits than at other times during the year. Adverse consequences can range from fights to falls to traffic crashes. And for people who spend a lot of time drinking—including finding themselves craving alcohol or drinking more to get the same effect—this may be a sign of an ongoing alcohol use disorder (AUD).

Here @ Home talked with Dr. George Koob of the NIAAA at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and a world-renowned expert on how alcohol affects health.

Dr. Koob discusses how to recognize signs of an alcohol problem and ways to get help.

The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism’s (NIAAA) website “Rethinking Drinking” (www.RethinkingDrinking.niaaa.nih.gov) offers research-based information for anyone who drinks. The site helps them take a look at their drinking patterns, recognize signs of a problem, and get tools to make a change.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
Curtis Spurlock mugshot
Virginia man gets life in prison for sex crimes involving children
Stewart Ave. SE Roanoke chase 1.10.23
Wanted man arrested after Roanoke car chase
The former Montgomery Co. Public Schools superintendent Dr. Mark Miear is broke his months-long...
Former Montgomery Co. superintendent speaks about dismissal, announces school board run
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions jackpot up to $1.35B after no big winner

Latest News

Dry January Has Health Benefits
Dry January Has Health Benefits
Dog dies in House Fire Along Green Ridge Rd. NW
Dog Dies in House Fire Along Green Ridge Road
Tim Allen, Million-Dollar Virginia Lottery Winner
Pittsylvania County truck driver wins $1 million in Virginia Lottery game
Mornin' Home Makeover: Declutter in the New Year