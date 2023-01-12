The former While Mill now has a new name as construction officially begins on site

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville community celebrated the journey of reviving the White Mill began which began in 2017 with a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday.

Dan River Falls will soon be the new home and workplace for those local entrepreneurs offering restaurants, retail spaces, and 150 apartments.

“One of the challenges that we have with entrepreneurs is we have great programs and we have many people participating, but we need more spaces to put them,” said Diana Schwartz, Executive Director of the River District Association. “This is going to help with not only places for our businesses to locate, but help us with the housing that we all so desperately need right now.”

Hunt Hedrick Jr. got a special work permit to begin working at the mill at just 15, following in the footsteps of both his parents.

He was devastated to see the factory shut down.

“I was heartbroken,” explained Hedrick Jr. “Both my parents passed before Dan River shut down. I know it would have broken their hearts to see the company go out the way it did.”

The rich history will live on through its new name which is in honor of the river that once fueled the White Mill.

“It makes my heart swell to know that this building is going to live on to serve Danville and be a tribute to Dan River because Dan River was such a fine company. It served Danville for over a generation and supported Danville and built Danville. It put Danville on the map,” added Hedrick Jr.

The Mayor hopes the revival of the River District will encourage young people to continue to call Danville home for generations.

“We have Caesars coming,” said Mayor Alonzo Jones. “We now have this amazing venture coming. The ultimate goal is to get young people and young adults, when they leave here to go to college or the military, to come back to Danville and take this seat as mayor and continue to move this thing forward.”

They expect to finish construction by the end of 2024 and have a grand reopening in spring of 2025.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.