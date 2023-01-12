Fur on the Mountain opens shop in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new shop in the NRV for people looking to wash their pets or have dogs groomed.

Fur on the Mountain opened a brick and mortar location in Christiansburg.

It features professional hair cuts, baths, nail trimmings and “do it yourself” baths.

Head groomer Margo Rogers says she’s glad to finally have a place of her own.

“Before, I was grooming at the house in the hallway and it was so cramped and everything was inconvenient,” she said. “Here we have everything where we need it and I don’t have hair all over my house.”

Rogers says she started her own grooming business to have more time to spend more time with her three kids.

