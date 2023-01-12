General Assembly session opens in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - As lawmakers returned to Capitol Square Wednesday, they were buckling up for a wild ride.

“We start early and we run hard the entire time,” said Del. Chris Head (R-Botetourt Co.).

“It moves at a blistering speed,” added Del. Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke). “We do about a year’s worth of work in two months.”

“It’s like hurry up and get it done,” said Del. Wendell Walker (R-Lynchburg).

In the House of Delegates, newly-elected Republican Ellen Campbell took her seat after Tuesday’s special election, succeeding her late husband Del. Ronnie Campbell. who died in December.

And in the Senate, Former Virginia Tech and NFL player Aaron Rouse was waiting to take his seat and build on the narrow Democratic majority there.

“It gives us a little more breathing room on some of the issues like abortion access,” said Sen. Creigh Deeds (D-Bath Co.), “some of the things that have been more in focus, particularly in light of the Supreme Court’s ruling last summer.”

Republicans hope to extend the tax relief lawmakers approved last year.

“Both increasing the standard deduction and fully eliminating the grocery tax helps working families in a significant way, something that helps people across the board,” said Sen. David Suetterlein (R-Roanoke Co.). “And I hope it’s something that we’re able to do.”

And members of both parties said they are hoping to find common ground on important issues such as education funding and improving behavioral health care.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Governor Glenn Youngkin delivered his State of the Commonwealth address, urging lawmakers to get to work.

“For the Commonwealth, accelerating means getting more done and doing it faster,” Youngkin said. “And Virginians don’t have time for political posturing or for foot-dragging. They want results now, not next year, but now.”

The session is expected to last 46 days, with lawmakers completing action on more than 2,000 bills between now and the end of February.

