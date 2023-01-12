Birthdays
Henry County to use survey results to help decide Riverview Park amenities

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County is using public input to decide what to bring to the new Riverview Park.

The county acquired the 117 acres beside the Smith River Sports Complex last January.

They conducted a study in November to get opinions on what amenities should be offered at the park. Around 130 people took the survey.

A zip line, an adaptive play area, and a hiking/biking course we’re the top three requests for the new park.

“We went from 7 facilities to 27 facilities over the last 20 years, including the waterway at Phillpot Marina, the Dick and Willie trails, the Smith River Blueway,” said Roger Adams, Director of Henry County Parks and Recreation. “So, with this park, the idea was to have amenities here that we don’t have for our residents and visitors.”

This year they will be working on the master plan and applying for grants to secure funding.

