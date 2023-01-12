Birthdays
A look into the future of Lynchburg’s Riverfront Park

A rendering of what the city of Lynchburg has planned for the future of Riverfront Park.
A rendering of what the city of Lynchburg has planned for the future of Riverfront Park.(City of Lynchburg)
By Will Thomas
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - For almost two decades, Lynchburg City Leaders have planned to revamp Riverfront Park.

“This has actually been in concept in some way, shape, or form for about 17 years now,” said Clay Simmons, Lynchburg’s deputy director of public works.

Wednesday night, the city invited the public to see what their plan is for the space. This comes after City Council approved $4 million in the 2023 budget to really bring it to life.

“There have been plans for the creation and ultimate development of Riverfront as a park and as a performance space. So this is really the culmination of those years of planning,” said Simmons.

The plan includes an amphitheater, playground and public restrooms.

“We’ve just felt a lot of excitement tonight, with people coming to see the designs and, and just being really excited that this is finally happening in the city, and has an opportunity to really be a game changer,” said Anna Bentson, Lynchburg’s assistant director for economic development and tourism.

Bentson said they feel it will put Lynchburg on the map as an entertainment destination.

”Our whole goal is to drive spending in our local businesses, most of which are locally owned businesses, and so really a venue like this can do that.”

The design should be finalized by April and the city hopes to begin construction in May or June. If all goes to plan, it should be completed in summer 2024.

