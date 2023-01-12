Lynchburg City Schools receives $8.4 million grant to support students’ mental health

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Schools has received a federal grant to better support students’ mental health.

The Department of Education’s School-Based Mental Health program awarded $8.4 million to the district.

School officials say the pandemic, social media, and the use of drugs caused an increase in needs.

“Similar to national and statewide trends, we are experiencing a significant increase in behavioral and mental health needs for our students,” said Dr. Derrick Brown, Director of Student Services at LCS. “Our priority is always to provide the highest level of support for all our students. I am excited about what this grant means for our students.”

The grant funds will allow LCS to hire skilled professionals. In addition to retention bonuses for current school social workers, funding will help hire a Board-Certified Behavioral Analyst, four Registered Behavior Technicians, and two school social workers. Eight new positions are also being created, called Restorative Counselors. The grant also covers contracted services such as Therapeutic Day Treatment, Social Emotional Behavioral Support programs, and professional development for LCS mental health professionals.

The lead school social worker at LCS, Shannon Long, understands the impact the grant funds will have. “Due to the specialized training and skills required to meet the increased need among students and their families, our roles in schools continue to expand,” Long said. “Hiring additional staff will allow us to better meet the needs of our students and families by providing more intentional, targeted interventions and to work more closely with families to connect them to community resources.”

Lynchburg City Schools was one of 102 school systems applying for the money.

“We just want to make sure that we’re doing everything possible for Lynchburg City Schools. To make sure that our students are as healthy as possible and forming good habits and good choices and their mental health is taken care of,” added Brown.

Brown says positions will open up on the website as early as next week.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.