Lynchburg fire stations receive new thermal imaging cameras

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - All eight Lynchburg fire stations received new thermal imaging cameras to help with fighting fires.

The 15 new cameras are the Seek Attack Pro model and have the following features:

320x240 High resolution thermal sensor

76,800 temperature pixels for maximum image clarity and senstivity

Waterproof design

57-degree angle field of view

One button thermal operation

Rechargeable battery offers more than six hours of continuous use

The cameras are able to scan a large area to find hazards and victims within seconds. They were chosen after a testing and research exercise last month in which several brands and models of cameras were considered.

The Seek Attack Pro was picked as the most effective and easy-to-use camera. The total cost of the cameras was about $45,000 and was covered by Aid to Localities grant money. This grant is provided to all cities and counties throughout the state through the Virginia Department of Fire Programs.

