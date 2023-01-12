Birthdays
Lynchburg fire stations receive new thermal imaging cameras

The Lynchburg Fire Department has added 16 new recruits to its ranks.
(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - All eight Lynchburg fire stations received new thermal imaging cameras to help with fighting fires.

The 15 new cameras are the Seek Attack Pro model and have the following features:

  • 320x240 High resolution thermal sensor
  • 76,800 temperature pixels for maximum image clarity and senstivity
  • Waterproof design
  • 57-degree angle field of view
  • One button thermal operation
  • Rechargeable battery offers more than six hours of continuous use

The cameras are able to scan a large area to find hazards and victims within seconds. They were chosen after a testing and research exercise last month in which several brands and models of cameras were considered.

The Seek Attack Pro was picked as the most effective and easy-to-use camera. The total cost of the cameras was about $45,000 and was covered by Aid to Localities grant money. This grant is provided to all cities and counties throughout the state through the Virginia Department of Fire Programs.

